12,315 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Purchased by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. 211,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,650. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $73.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

