188,000 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.33% of Vector Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 35.2% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 961,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 54.1% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 189,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after buying an additional 1,801,133 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Vector Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VAQC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.