1,973 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Moderna by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Moderna by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Moderna by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 120,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $130.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $79,387.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,992 shares of company stock worth $64,722,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.