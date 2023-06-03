1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.94. 720,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,773. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

