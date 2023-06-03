1ST Source Bank Buys 334 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

