1ST Source Bank Buys 94 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.57. 1,250,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,824. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

