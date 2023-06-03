1ST Source Bank Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $181.05. 8,726,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,739. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

