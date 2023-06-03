1ST Source Bank Has $668,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,902,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

