1ST Source Bank Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.03. 4,658,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $101.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

