1ST Source Bank Invests $448,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META remained flat at $272.61 during midday trading on Friday. 19,416,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,346,684. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.66 and a 200 day moving average of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $275.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,598. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

