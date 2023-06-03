1ST Source Bank Sells 206 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,423,841,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.49. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

