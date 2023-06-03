1ST Source Bank Takes $208,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,027,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,376,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded up $5.56 on Friday, reaching $481.56. 453,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.58. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $482.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.