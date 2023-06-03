1ST Source Bank Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. 5,327,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,036,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $138.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

