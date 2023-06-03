2,000 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

EPAM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.20 and its 200-day moving average is $309.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

