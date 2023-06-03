25,424 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 3.5 %

GPK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

