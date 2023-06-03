2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. 2U has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOUGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,977,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

