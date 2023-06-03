2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.67.

2U Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $345.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. 2U has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,192 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,977,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

