370 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shares of MKC opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

