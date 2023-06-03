48,116 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ADP opened at $216.52 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

