5,300 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.05. 828,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

