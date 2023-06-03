ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Hits $100.63 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 2% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $1.83 million and $100.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,178.09 or 1.00014587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001842 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $387.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.