Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

