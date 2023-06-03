Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Sandeep Chalke Sells 26,168 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ARAY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.86.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
