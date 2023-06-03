Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) SVP Sandeep Chalke Sells 26,168 Shares

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accuray Price Performance

ARAY opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

About Accuray

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the third quarter worth $728,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 111,916 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

