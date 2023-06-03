Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Shares Down 3.1%

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.71. 422,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 511,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Addentax Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addentax Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addentax Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Addentax Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Addentax Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China.

