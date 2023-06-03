Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,788 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $71,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

STIP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.67. 531,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $103.09.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.