Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.48. 2,763,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.60. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $187.38. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.