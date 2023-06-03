Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $23.14 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,701 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.94. 13,085,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263,434. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

