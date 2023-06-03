Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 154,537 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ares Capital worth $54,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,859 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.09. 5,041,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

