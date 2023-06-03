Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,679,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $354.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.