Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,309,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,264,000 after buying an additional 922,618 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,742,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,592,000. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Ladder Capital stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 753,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.87. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 87.81, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

