Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 451,995 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $42,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 18,617,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,379,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

