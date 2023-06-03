Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Timken worth $30,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timken by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Timken by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Timken by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,861,000 after purchasing an additional 79,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.18. 764,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Stories

