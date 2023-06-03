Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. 16,906,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,717,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

