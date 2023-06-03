aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. aelf has a market capitalization of $188.20 million and $5.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,613,388 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

