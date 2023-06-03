Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

