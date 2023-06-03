agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.14. Approximately 1,598,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,018,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

Insider Activity at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $689.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,244,992 shares of company stock worth $1,960,666,646. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in agilon health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $680,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

