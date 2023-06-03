Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark Purchases 2,600 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading

