Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Down 5.4%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.04. 108,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 536,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.20. Alector had a negative net margin of 107.05% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,944,000 after buying an additional 215,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alector by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,387,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,436 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after purchasing an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,426,000 after purchasing an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alector by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after purchasing an additional 78,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

