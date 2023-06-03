Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.82%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

