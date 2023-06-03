Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 2.2%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.62). 84,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 310,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.75).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 455.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £554.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3,066.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

