Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,358,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,361,370. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

