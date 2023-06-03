Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.98

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.98 ($26.86) and traded as high as €26.79 ($28.81). Alstom shares last traded at €26.20 ($28.17), with a volume of 975,409 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALO. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

