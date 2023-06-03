Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.20

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and traded as high as $73.71. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 174,618 shares traded.
Amadeus IT Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47.
About Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.
