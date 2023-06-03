Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.20

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and traded as high as $73.71. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $73.45, with a volume of 174,618 shares traded.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47.

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.