Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,043 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $105,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after purchasing an additional 66,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,358,000 after purchasing an additional 464,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after acquiring an additional 402,578 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.9 %

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.41 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.