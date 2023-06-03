American Century Companies Inc. Has $48.98 Million Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,978 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of Hayward worth $48,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hayward by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after purchasing an additional 129,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hayward by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE HAYW opened at $11.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.33. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $17,878,118.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $84,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,744,750 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,175,460 shares of company stock worth $201,452,728. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

