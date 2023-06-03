American Century Companies Inc. Has $50.16 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,340 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $50,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

