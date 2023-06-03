American Century Companies Inc. Has $55.26 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $55,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

