American Century Companies Inc. Has $56.11 Million Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,437 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.53% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $56,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WABC. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

