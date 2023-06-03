American Century Companies Inc. Has $62.62 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.