American Century Companies Inc. Has $64.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 1,425.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,155,995 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.48% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $64,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

