American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,182 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Newmont worth $66,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Newmont by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 134,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $47,808,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Newmont by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,794,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,883,000 after purchasing an additional 789,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Newmont by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

NYSE NEM opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.