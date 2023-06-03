American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107,182 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Newmont worth $66,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Newmont by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 134,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $47,808,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Newmont by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,794,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,883,000 after purchasing an additional 789,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Newmont by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Newmont Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE NEM opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmont (NEM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.